NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Geno Hess had 18 carries for 136 yards and scored three of Southeastern Missouri State's five rushing touchdowns as the Redhawks beat Tennessee State 42-0 Saturday night.

Southeast Missouri State (7-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley Conference) rebounded from a 27-23 loss to Eastern Kentucky to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Hess scored on a 44-yard run less than 2 1/2 minutes into the game, added a 6-yard TD late in the first half and his 3-yard run with 9:59 left in the third quarter made it 28-0.

Darrell Smith had a 50-yard touchdown run and Keveon Robbins added a scoring run from 20-yards out in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Draylen Ellis completed 14 of 35 passes for 104 yards for Tennessee State (3-6, 2-2).

