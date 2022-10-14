A British artist known as Mr. Doodle (real name: Sam Cox) has doodled throughout his entire mansion in Tenterden, Kent, United Press International reported on Oct. 4. Everything is covered: walls, furniture, kitchen appliances, textiles, floors, ceilings. Cox shared the Doodle House with the world on a YouTube video, taking viewers through the process from stark white to completely doodled. It took him two years, 240 gallons of white paint, 401 cans of black spray paint and almost 2,300 black pens to complete the project. His wife, Alena, is all in with the doodle decor.

Road work

An unnamed 32-year-old woman didn't get far in the Mini Cooper she stole in Lakewood, Wash., on Sept. 19, Fox News reported. The driver, who had her 4-year-old son in the back seat and a bottle of whiskey in her hand, steered the car into a section of wet concrete that had just been poured by city crews. She threw a television and an Instant Pot out of the car before trying to walk away. All items were stolen from the suspect's mother's home.

Cooking up a crime

Two men were arrested in Palm Coast, Fla., on Oct. 6 for stealing goods valued at $5,000, Fox35-TV reported. Rui Gen Lin, 48, and Rong Chen, 41, were caught in the act by a deputy making a security check at Woody's Bar-B-Que. The two men wore headlamps as they transferred a substance from a vat behind the restaurant into a box truck with large storage containers inside. They were trying to steal used cooking oil, about 7,000 pounds of it. Lin owns L&L Recycling, a company that buys and recycles cooking oil. "But in this case, they tried to increase their profits by stealing the oil," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

What's in a name?

Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker for the Wayne Township Public School District in New Jersey for the last 27 years, has filed a lawsuit against the district, NJ.com reported on Oct. 6. He claims his performance evaluations were always "superior or above average" and that he earned a manager certificate from Rutgers University — but he was still passed over for promotions. Why? Taylor asserts that his managers gave higher-paying jobs to people with Italian last names. The board of education "disputes all allegations made by Mr. Taylor and looks forward to presenting the district's case in court," attorney John G. Geppert Jr. said.

Garden party

Keith Tyssen of Sheffield, England, has maintained a striking topiary he calls "Gloria" in his front garden since 2000. The bush depicts a woman lying back in a reclining position. But, MSN reported, Tyssen has a problem with random "drunken louts" entering his yard, usually during the night, and becoming intimate with the shrub. For one thing, he said, the noise wakes him up. But more disturbing, the "act" damages the topiary. And there's another factor: "It's disgusting," he said. Now Tyssen is begging his community to leave Gloria alone; one Twitter user suggested he grow a thorny vine through her to deter the assaults.

