HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets 111-108 on Thursday night.

A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game — a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.

Herro was 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 overall. He also had six rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin had 13 points. Miami has won three straight to improve to 15-15.

Jalen Green led Houston with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21, Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points.

Herro had 25 first-half points, carrying the Heat to a 37-point second quarter where they took a 14-point halftime lead.

The Rockets rallied back in the third quarter, cutting Miami's lead to 86-85 entering the fourth.

Porter missed a 3 in the closing seconds that would have tied it.

Miami was playing without Bam Adebayo, who was dealing with a left ankle sprain. The Heat also were missing Kyle Lowry (rest), Dewayne Dedmon (left foot plantar fasciitis), Nikola Jovic (back spasms) and Victor Oladipo (left knee injury management).

Miami's pregame injury report also mentioned Butler, who missed the last game for right knee management, Herro, Robinson, Martin and Max Strus for various injuries, but those five played in the game.

TIP-INS

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra received a technical in the second quarter after yelling at the officials. Udonis Haslem and Strus later received technical fouls in the third quarter for talking to officials. … Rookie Orlando Robinson had nine points off the bench.

Rockets: Coach Stephen Silas received a technical in the third quarter after yelling at the officials. … The Rockets outrebounded the Heat 50-40, thanks in part to Smith's and Usman Garuba's eight in 20 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

Heat: Vs. San Antonio in Mexico City on Saturday night.

Rockets: Host Portland on Saturday night.

