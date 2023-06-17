Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, rookie Bryan Woo struck out nine and the Seattle Mariners beat Chicago 3-2 Friday night for their third win in four games.

Four Seattle pitchers combined to walk none and strike out 16, including Luis Robert four times and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn three times each. The White Sox have struck out 32 times in their last two games, sliding to their sixth loss in eight games.

Hernández broke a 2-2 tie against Tanner Banks (0-1), driving a fastball 432 feet to center. He also tied the score 1-1 with an RBI double in the fifth and is hitting .364 with three homers and 10 RBIs in June.

Woo made his first home start after outings at Texas and the Los Angeles Angels. He retired his first nine batters and allowed two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings,

Gavi Sheets homered in the fifth to put Chicago ahead and Andrew Benintendi chased Woo with a home run in the sixth that put the White Sox ahead 2-1. Benintendi had not homered in 273 plate appearances since last Aug. 30 for the New York Yankees at the Angels.

Ty France hit an RBI single in the bottom half.

Wood allowed three hits, combining with Matt Brash (4-3), Andrés Muñoz and Paul Sewald on a five-hitter. Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Seattle left the bases loaded in the second and fifth innings, and stranded 11 baserunners in the first six innings. The Mariners went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

Chicago starter Michael Kopech allowed one run and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He tied his career high with six walks, a mark he set May 13 against Houston.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Chicagi recalled RHP Jesse Scholtens from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54) will start Saturday after allowing one earned run over 13 innings over his past two starts. RHP Logan Gilbert (4-4, 4.38) gave up seven runs — six earned — and eight hits over three innings at the Los Angeles Angels last Sunday.

