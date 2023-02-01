Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Homeowners can reduce salt running off into lakes and rivers and still keep their sidewalks and driveways safe. Here's how:

Shovel or brush snow to the pavement as soon as possible

Use an ice scraper instead of dumping salt

Improve traction with sand or other non-chloride substance

Use salt sparingly, with granules three inches apart

Use traction grit when temperatures are below 15 degrees F because salt doesn't work

Always sweep up leftover salt and de-icer

Source: Stop Over Salting, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency