Homeowners can reduce salt running off into lakes and rivers and still keep their sidewalks and driveways safe. Here's how:
- Shovel or brush snow to the pavement as soon as possible
- Use an ice scraper instead of dumping salt
- Improve traction with sand or other non-chloride substance
- Use salt sparingly, with granules three inches apart
- Use traction grit when temperatures are below 15 degrees F because salt doesn't work
- Always sweep up leftover salt and de-icer
Source: Stop Over Salting, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency