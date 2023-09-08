Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Hennepin County sheriff's deputies have captured a convicted sex offender who allegedly cut off his GPS tracking bracelet while on supervised release in Minneapolis and left his registered home two weeks ago.

Archie Demound Randle, a Level 3 predatory offender, was released from prison June 27 and was required to wear a tracking device as part of his intensive supervised release.

On Aug. 25, Randle, 45, cut off his GPS bracelet and went missing from his registered Minneapolis address, the Department of Corrections said in a news release Thursday that requested the public's help in finding Randle.

Deputies with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office located Randle near Hennepin County Medical Center in downtown Minneapolis "a few hours" after the request for help went out, the DOC said Friday in a separate release.

Randle was being held in Hennepin County Jail as of Friday afternoon, and will soon be transported into DOC custody, the department said in its release.

Randle has multiple convictions for criminal sexual conduct, along with convictions for soliciting a child to engage in sex, aggravated theft and escaping from custody, court records show. Those convictions include past cases of removing his tracking bracelet.