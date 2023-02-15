The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday urged people to remove fish houses from area lakes as soon as possible, saying thin ice merits an early exit.

Several people have had their vehicles fall through the ice on Lake Minnetonka in recent days, the Sheriff's Office added.

"Lake ice around the county is in incredibly poor conditions and will present challenges to those who leave ice houses in place," said HCSO Major Shane Magnuson. "With the cycle of melting and refreezing, ice houses are at risk of becoming stuck in the ice, and vehicles remain at high risk of going through the ice."

Ice houses must be removed from Twin Cities lakes by 11:59 p.m. on March 6. Deadlines for northern and border lakes and rivers can differ. A full schedule can be found at the state Department of Natural Resources website.