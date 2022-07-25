Hennepin County has launched an investigation into two hostile workplace complaints made against Sheriff David Hutchinson, who has been on paid medical leave from his $186,000-a-year job since late May.

The investigation began in April, a month before Hutchinson abruptly went on leave for unspecified reasons. County spokeswoman Carolyn Marinan said she could confirm only that the complaints against Hutchinson "exist and are pending."

The Star Tribune has submitted data practices requests for texts, emails and reports related to the investigation. But Hennepin County officials have declined to provide them, saying they are not public data.

In the meantime, new records show that the sheriff spent $17,000 in county funds on gas, food and travel from the time he crashed his official SUV into a ditch near Alexandria, Minn., late last year until he went on leave about four months later.

In the early hours of Dec. 8, Hutchinson crashed the county's 2021 Ford Explorer after drinking at the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association conference in Alexandria and then deciding to drive home to Bloomington.

The sheriff initially told state troopers he wasn't the driver, but later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor drunken driving offense. At the time of the crash, he was driving faster than 126 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol level of 0.13%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%.

News of his post-crash erratic behavior and spending, initially reported by Fox 9 KMSP, has led to renewed calls this month by County Board members for Hutchinson to resign now rather than wait for his term to expire at the end of the year. The board has no authority to remove the sheriff, who is an elected official.

"We have an absent sheriff who is causing more harm than good," said Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde, who chairs the board's Public Safety Committee.

Through a spokesman, Hutchinson referred calls to his lawyer who did not immediately return a call.

Hutchinson announced in February that he would serve out his term but not seek reelection this year. He also agreed to reimburse the county $48,000 for the Explorer by having $250 garnished from his biweekly paycheck.

As the county investigation into his behavior has continued out of public view, new attention has been brought to bear on his use of his county credit card for dinners, trips and coffee.

From January through the start of his leave in May, Hutchinson spent more than $17,000 on his taxpayer-paid credit card. He claimed that much of it went for gas and car washes for his county vehicle.

But he also spent more than $3,000 on dining out in the Twin Cities, tactical clothing, dry cleaning and seminars. His spending in the first part of 2022 amounts to more than double what he charged on his county credit card in the last half of 2021.

Hutchinson spent $2,150 in February for an online class offered by Harvard University called "Advanced Negotiation Skills." That same month he paid $478 to Stillwater-based law firm Eckberg Lammers for two more classes, "Becoming the Best You" and "Use of Force." He purchased a white-noise machine for $240 from Brickhouse Security and paid $19.95 for one-day delivery.

The sheriff booked a roundtrip flight with Delta Air Lines for April 6-8 to the Hartford, Conn., area, paying $667.20 for a seat in first-class. A receipt for a Starbucks during that weekend refers to speaking engagements at the "Police Academy and at U[niversity] of Mass[achusetts]."

Hutchinson also purchased a roundtrip flight for March 31-April 2 to Phoenix for $1,388.20. He spent $1,312 to stay at a Residence Inn in Tempe. Ariz., and $203 to park his vehicle at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport while he was gone. The receipts don't provide a reason for the trip.

Hennepin County's spending policy is spelled out on the forms Hutchinson must submit for his purchases: "The expenditure of county funds on food and beverages should not be a frequent occurrence and should be reasonable in amount."

Of the $3,000 the sheriff spent on food and drinks before his leave this year, $539 went to Caribou Coffee and Starbucks. At Caribou, six purchases were for an even $25, another five were for an even $35 and one was for an even $40.

Hutchinson's explanations are brief and incomplete, making it hard to identify meal partners; for instance, he listed a $35 Caribou charge on Feb. 26 for coffee with two staffers to discuss the upcoming "Polar Plunge." He had another $35 charge at Caribou on March 6 to discuss the "post" Polar Plunge with one of his staffers, the sheriff wrote.

In some cases, Hutchinson reimbursed the county for spending, according to notations on the documents obtained through a public records request. On Dec. 7, 2021, the eve of the crash, Hutchinson charged $150.79 at a place identified as "In the Porch" in Alexandria. No itemized receipt was provided, but records show he reimbursed the county for the full amount.

Commissioner Kevin Anderson didn't initially call for Hutchinson's resignation after the crash, but has since changed his mind.

"It is absolutely in the best interest of the county that he resign at this point," Anderson said, adding that there's "plenty" to be disappointed in regarding Hutchinson's behavior.

Commissioner Irene Fernando called for Hutchinson's resignation in January and did so again recently, calling his spending frequent, unreasonable and a clear violation of Hennepin County policy. She said she also wants to take action to prevent future "misuse" of county policy and money.

Hutchinson has had other personal legal troubles of late. A Hennepin County deputy served him with a subpoena on July 6 for a Wisconsin lawsuit in which the sheriff was sued by a former Minneapolis police officer.

Hutchinson bought a 1990 Chevrolet pickup from Ross Lapp for $6,000 in Sept. 2020, according to the lawsuit, but stopped making payments. Lapp sued him in Pierce County, Wis., for $4,000, and a judgment of $4,199 was entered against Hutchinson on July 13 in small claims court in Ellsworth.

Hutchinson didn't show up for his court date, but the judge said the sheriff had called and wasn't disputing the amount. A court clerk told Lapp that Hutchinson had informed her he'd be sending a check for the balance.