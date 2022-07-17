Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

Rising crime is touching too many lives in Hennepin County. The message I've heard is loud and clear: People deserve and demand to be safe.

It's not surprising so many feel this way. Gun violence is up, the murder rate is at a 20-year high, and carjackings are an everyday occurrence in many neighborhoods in Minneapolis and some suburban cities.

Police departments are facing crisis-level staffing issues and, in Minneapolis, the Police Department faces distrust in many communities. Suburban law enforcement, the Hennepin County sheriff, the State Patrol and community organizations are all straining to pick up the slack.

There's no quick and easy way to build a justice system that keeps everyone safe. We must, however, take a few steps immediately.

The county attorney must ensure that violent and predatory crimes have consequences. Our system's resources should focus more on repeat violent crime offenders, sex crimes and financial crimes, and less on low-level, nonviolent offenses.

I've said many times that cash bail should not just criminalize poverty, and shouldn't be used as a form of punishment for nonviolent and low-level offenses. But holding suspects who repeatedly commit violent offenses is necessary, and we should continue to set a high bail threshold for offenders likely to commit more crimes while awaiting trial.

We also need urgent action on the epidemic of youth crime in our communities. The Hennepin County Home School — which provided impactful counseling, rehabilitation and education for young people convicted of crimes — was closed with no alternatives in place. As a result, rehabilitating troubled youths has fallen completely to families and communities, and kids in trouble aren't getting the guidance and support they need to turn their lives around. The Home School should be reopened until we create an alternative that is designed with input from the community and public safety personnel.

In the meantime, we need more funding for community organizations working to create alternatives in programming, sports and education opportunities for youths and young adults. I was a strong advocate for this funding while serving in the Legislature. I'll continue to advocate for it as county attorney.

In the longer term, we need a comprehensive approach to improving the existing recruitment and training models for policing, an approach rooted in community values. I introduced a bill to help address this problem, but unfortunately, too many legislators decided it wasn't a problem worth addressing in an election year. We can't give up on this, and I encourage my colleagues at the Legislature to continue pursuing this legislation next session.

Finally, we need a leader who can bring our community together to find solutions.

As majority leader in the Minnesota House, I spent my days creating compromise between Democrats and Republicans, moderates, and some extremists in both bodies of the Legislature. Despite our differences, we were able to make some progress.

We passed legislation to better fund law enforcement, improve police accountability and address our mental health crisis. And as you've seen in the news recently, we found a way to partly legalize adult-use cannabis. But it still doesn't address the unjustifiable and unsustainable number of people in our criminal justice system for low-level, nonviolent drug offenses. We need to address that.

And that's exactly what I'll do as the next Hennepin County attorney. I will build strong relationships and work to bring all our community resources together to keep our communities and families safe. I will seek paths forward for those who are in the criminal justice system for low-level offenses, focusing resources of the office on violent, repeat offenders.

Building the right plan for our community means engaging with other local police departments, community leaders, other prosecutors, and families. We need buy-in from all these leaders and communities across our county. Ultimately, this is a problem we can only solve together.

Minneapolis and surrounding communities are in a difficult situation, but we've been through tough times before. I know we can keep our families safe and restore trust in our public safety system, but only if we do it together. We are safer together, and that is why I ask for your vote in the Aug. 9 primary.

Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, is a member of the Minnesota House and a candidate for Hennepin County attorney.