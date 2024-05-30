The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Thursday it will ask Minnesota's highest court to reconsider the conviction in the killing of Deshaun Hill Jr., which was thrown out this week by the Court of Appeals.

In a statement, County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office believes the conviction against Cody Fohrenkam should be reinstated.

"We believe we charged the right person and, if necessary, we will try this case again," Moriarty said. "We will bring justice and accountability for this disturbing crime."

Fohrenkam, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was sentenced in March 2023 to more than 38 years in prison. A jury took less than an hour to convict him of second-degree murder for shooting and killing Hill, a 15-year-old student at North Community High School.

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeals ruled that Fohrenkam's incriminating statements to law enforcement during a jailhouse interview were made while he was illegally detained.

If the state's appeal request is denied, Moriarty said her office would re-try Fohrenkam at the district level.

Fohrenkam remains in prison while the appeal and review processes continue. Should the case go back to district court for retrial, Fohrenkam will be transferred to the Hennepin County jail for a bail hearing. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said it would seek "significant bail" in that case.

The Hennepin County Public Defender's office, which is representing Fohrenkam, did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday.

William Walker, an attorney representing Hill's family, said he is confident that Fohrenkam would be re-convicted if the case were re-tried in Hennepin County. But he said going through another trial would be traumatizing for Hill's family.

"The problem is, then you have a family that has to walk through that process again," Walker said in a phone call. "The tragedy is that the family has to relive each and every one of these witnesses."

Walker said there were numerous members of Hill's family who met with Moriarty's office Wednesday to discuss their options to seek to re-secure a conviction.