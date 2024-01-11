ST. PAUL, Minn. — Taylor Heise scored two goals with an assist as Minnesota remains the only unbeaten team in the Professional Women's Hockey League, beating Toronto 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Heise, who set a program record for most games played during her five seasons at the University of Minnesota, recording more than 200 points, scored her second and third goals of the season to stake Minnesota (3-0) to a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. In the third period she skated to the face-off circle to the right of Toronto goalkeeper Kristen Campbell and fired a centering pass to a wide-open Kendall Coyne Schofield, who one-timed the puck home before Campbell could recover.

Toronto (1-2) lone goal came when Sarah Nurse scored in the fourth minute of the second period to even the game at 1-1.

Campbell, who has started all three of Toronto's games, had 26 saves on 29 Minnesota shots. Nicole Hensley earned her second win in goal, turning away 31 of the 32 Toronto shots she faced.

Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle leads the PWHL in goals scored with four after posting a hat trick against Montreal Saturday. Heise is now tied with Montreal's Marie-Phillip Poulin, who scored a hat trick Wednesday at New York, with three.

Minnesota set a record with 13,316 attend its home opener Saturday. Wednesday's game had an announced attendance of 4,707.

