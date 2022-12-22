Heiruspecs

These old classmates from St. Paul Central — who pioneered live-band hip-hop in the Twin Cities — play a class-reunion-like gig at this time every year. For the first time in eight years, though, the sextet is doing so with a vibrant new album stuffed in their stockings. Humorously titled "Pretty Random but What Happened to the Heiruspecs?," the record arrives digitally Friday and sounds like the work of an old-school band that's still in it to break new ground, from the dark-disco jam "Four Werewolves, Forever Ago" to the jittery political jaw-dropper "Flag Waver" to the joyous album-closing anthem "Supposed to Win." HEYARLO and Nakara Forjé open. (8 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $17-$20, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Bad Plus

Last year, the acclaimed jazz combo introduced its new post-piano lineup. Ethan Iverson is long gone and now, too, his replacement, Orrin Evans. With two decades in the jazz firmament, bassist Reid Anderson and drummer Dave King have picked up with guitarist Ben Monder and saxophonist Chris Speed, veteran jazzers who add new textures, energy and ideas. The revamped Twin Cities-rooted group issued an eponymous album in September that showcases a remarkably different sound with the same compelling personality. Expect a heavy dose of new material and not the kind of covers of rock songs that helped establish the Bad Plus. (5 & 7 p.m. Sun., also 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Mon.-Wed. The Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

JON BREAM

Queer Circus MPLS: "XXXmas"

Get your dose of circus delight at a queer burlesque and drag extravaganza held at Lush this weekend. With live singing, aerial acts, fire breathing and more, it will be a night of bendy entertainment by a team of talented performers swinging on silks, contorting their limbs and filling the bar with naughty fun. Produced by Silver Slipper Productions, the Queer Circus celebrated its fifth anniversary this fall and heads toward 2023 with boundless energy, love and lyricism, all with a holiday theme. (9:30 p.m. Fri., Lush Lounge and Theater, 990 Central Av. NE., Mpls., $25-$45, 612-208-0053, lushmpls.com.)

SHEILA REGAN

Twin Cities Catholic Chorale

You probably already have plans for midnight on Christmas Eve, but know that some of the area's finest freelance orchestral musicians will be gathered in the choir loft at St. Paul's Church of St. Agnes with this strong-voiced choir and some very good vocal soloists performing Mozart's celebratory "Coronation" Mass. If you can't make it, consider visiting some Sunday morning, for the group does a different one each week (except on Christmas Day). Schubert, Haydn and Charles Gounod are on the way in January, and non-Catholics are graciously welcomed. (11:15 p.m. Sat., 548 Lafond Av., St. Paul, free, catholicchorale.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Piotr Szyhalski's 30-year survey exhibit at Weisman Art Museum

Catch Polish-born, U.S.-based multimedia artist/MCAD professor Piotr Szyhalski's survey exhibition "We Are Working All the Time!" at the Weisman Art Museum before it leaves. The artist uses posters, photographs, sculpture, performance and mail art to explore questions of communication, human agency, labor and propaganda. The show was delayed for two years because of the pandemic and during that time Szyhalski started drawing "COVID-19: Labor Camp Report," a daily sketch of black-and-white ink posters filled with commentary on the propaganda, horrors and hopes of the pandemic. Szyhalski, who won McKnight Visual Artist Fellowships in 2009 and 2017, grew up in Communist-era Poland, where his parents worked at a local prison. (Ends Dec. 29. Special holiday hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 28, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 29. Free. wam.umn.edu or 612-625-9494.)

ALICIA ELER

Kinda Kinky Christmas

There's only one Christmas song in the Kinks canon, "Father Christmas," and it's kind of a twisted one. But that was enough for the nerdishly cool Twin Cities tribute band Kinda Kinky to turn its 12th annual food-drive charity gig into one of the most jovial and communal holiday concerts in town each year. Bandleaders Dave Randall and Keith Patterson welcome a small village of guest singers into their preservation society for the often three- to four-hour affair. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Minneapolis Eagles #34, 2507 E. 25th St., Mpls., $15 at the door, or $10 with a nonperishable food item, benefiting the Food Group.)

C.R.

Marissa Mulder

In her Twin Cities debut last spring, the New Yorker wowed in a theater piece about Tom Waits as a cabaret revue. She delivered songs, monologues and narration about Waits, celebrating his delightful quirkiness, vivid writing and beguiling wit. Mulder sold the songs with expressive eyes, eyebrows and voice, which can be disarmingly girlish but riveting. Accompanied by the gifted pianist Jon Weber, she returns to Crooners with three different revues — the brilliant songwriter John Prine (6:30 p.m. Wed.), the American Songbook stalwart Jimmy Van Heusen (5:30 p.m. Thu.) and the underappreciated Waits (8 p.m. Thu.), Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65, Fridley, $25-$35, eventbrite.com)

J.B.

Christmas in Color

The rides at Valleyfair may be dormant for the winter, but the lights are on for this holiday light attraction. Nestled in the warmth of their cars, families and friends can wind through the more than one-million-light display, ornate with candy canes, snowmen and arched pathways. The drive-thru experience is coordinated to music for extra cheer. (5:30-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $35 per vehicle, online tickets only. Valleyfair, Hwy. 101 and Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee. christmasincolor.net.)