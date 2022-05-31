Wilder Research, the research arm of the St. Paul-based Wilder Foundation, will have a new leader starting this month.

Heather Britt, a senior leader at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Minnesota, will become executive director of Wilder Research on June 13, succeeding Paul Mattessich,the longtime director who retired this year.

Britt, who has a doctorate in epidemiology from the University of Minnesota and a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina, previously worked at the Minnesota Hospital Association, Allina Health, the Minnesota Department of Education and the Urban Coalition.

Wilder Research has 92 employees and partners with organizations to conduct studies, such as a statewide homeless study that usually takes place every three years. It also leads Minnesota Compass, which provides demographic data used by state and local planners.