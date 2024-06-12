Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Athens announced the closure of the Acropolis for five hours due to heat wave temperatures that also prompted many schools to close.

The ancient site in the Greek capital — which drew nearly 4 million visitors last year — was closed from midday till 5 p.m. as the temperature was set to reach 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit).

Elementary schools and preschool classes were also canceled in parts of southern and central Greece where the temperatures were highest.

City authorities announced that garbage collection would also be halted for several hours Wednesday and that seven air-conditioned spaces would be opened to the public. Drones with thermal cameras were being used in Athens to coordinate the public health response, officials said.

Cooler weather is expected late Friday.