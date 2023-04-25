Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Miami Heat (44-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (58-24, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -11; over/under is 219.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat look to clinch the series over the Milwaukee Bucks in game five of the Eastern Conference first round. The Heat defeated the Bucks 119-114 in the last meeting. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 56 points, and Brook Lopez led the Bucks with 36 points.

The Bucks are 35-17 in conference games. Milwaukee is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Heat have gone 24-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 12-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists for the Bucks. Lopez is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Heat. Butler is averaging 24.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 65.4% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.8 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 119.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee), Tyler Herro: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.