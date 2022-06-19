Juneteenth and Father's Day on Sunday brought the start of a simmering heat wave, with temperatures expected to near triple digits in the Twin Cities and much of the state.

Sunday's high in the Twin Cities was forecast in the mid 90s with a dangerously high heat index — a measure of how hot the body feels outdoors when temperature and humidity are combined — of around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's regional office in Chanhassen.

A high-pressure dome of hot air is expected to move across much of the state Sunday through Monday, bringing extreme heat and humidity. The highest air temperature was forecast at 104 degrees in west-central Minnesota. Tuesday will bring a little relief, with humidity decreasing and temperatures cooling slightly to the upper 80s or low 90s in the Twin Cities, but even then "we will be running above average," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

"It will be very hot across the whole state other than the North Shore. That's really the only area where you'll see temperatures in the 70s and low 80s," Hewett said.

Extreme heat and humidity significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities warn. In a normal year, more than 600 Americans die of complications from overheating, according to Hennepin Healthcare. Children, seniors, pets, and those ailing or overweight are the most vulnerable.

Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for HCMC in Minneapolis, said late Sunday afternoon that the hospital had treated a couple of patients with heat-related illnesses.

But people must stay hydrated, indoors when possible, and be cognizant of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, said Dr. Andrew Laudenbach, an emergency physician at HCMC. He urged people without access to air conditioning to find places where they can cool down and to check on relatives and elderly, particularly those who live alone.

Extreme heat poses a lot of health risks, including organ failure and "that can lead to your kidneys not functioning right, your liver not functioning right, your brain not functioning right, all of which can have serious and potentially permanent consequences," Laudenbach said.

Authorities have designated several places around the Twin Cities as cooling centers, though some have entry fees. They include libraries, government buildings, movie theaters, shopping malls and recreation and community centers.

Despite the toasty weather, many flocked outdoors. They went to the lake, parks and sat outside coffee shops and restaurants, among other things.

A Juneteenth block party Sunday afternoon at George Floyd Square drew several people, including vendors and artists. Small business owners Tiffany Stevens and Tanesha Johnson each had a pop-up in an indoor space when traffic outside started to pick up. Without a tent to keep them cool, both women took their business outside.

"It's a beautiful day. We can't complain," Stevens said. "We've got four months and it's going to be cold again."

But Nyqueela James and her fiance, Jerry Weldon, who had their first pop-up event decided indoors was the best option.

"I can feel the breeze coming through, but I can't do the sun," James said. "It's hot, it's sunny and I don't have a tent."

Meanwhile Johnson complimented Deangelo Christon for coming prepared as she sold charm jewelry. Christon, a native of Greenville, Miss., wore a big hat and sat under a tent next to a giant fan as he made beef hot tamales.

"This ain't nothing," he said, referring to Sunday's hot weather. "I'm a country boy, I know how to stay cool."