Heat that has much of the United States sizzling this summer is finally making its way to Minnesota and the Twin Cities, where the first 90-degree temperatures of the season expected this weekend will usher in a mini heat wave.

High humidity levels Saturday and Sunday will make it feel quite tropical, too, said Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"Monitor your body if you have outdoor activities," he said. "Take frequent breaks. Heat stroke can sneak up on you fast."

While no excessive heat advisories or warnings had been issued in Minnesota as of Friday morning, they likely will be posted by this afternoon, about 24 hours before the hot air arrives, Grunzke said.

And even if no warnings come out, will we feel it? "Oh yeah," Grunzke said.

Thermometers are expected to reach the low 90s Saturday and Sunday in the Twin Cities, and possibly Monday, too. Dewpoints, the measure of how much moisture there is in the air, are forecast to top out in the upper 60s and low 70s, and will make it feel sticky. That will make it feel close to 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

"There won't be much relief overnight either," Grunzke added, as lows will drop only into the 70s.

Western Minnesota will feel the brunt of the heat-humidity combination, Grunzke said.

Xcel Energy said cooling costs account for about half of the typical customer's summer electric bill. The utility said customers can reduce costs during hot weather by using ceiling fans to circulate air throughout their homes, closing drapes and blinds during the heat of the day, and changing air conditioner filters and cleaning coils to ensure their units operate efficiently.

By Tuesday, cooler and drier air will filter into Minnesota, dropping high temperatures into the upper 70s with dry and sunny conditions prevailing at least through late next week, the Weather Service said.

The Twin Cities recorded 92 degrees on Oct. 1, 2023 and it has not been that warm since, the Minnesota Climatology Office said. But the streak of 286 days should end Saturday and Sunday with a high of 92 degrees forecasted for both days.

But there is a caveat. The atmosphere will be conducive to firing up a storm or two, which could keep readings a tad cooler, Grunzke said.

This marks the latest the metro area has gone into the season without hitting 90 degrees since 1993 when there was not a single 90 all year, said Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay. There were no 90-degree or hotter days in the Twin Cities two other times, in 1902 and 1915, he said.

Twin Cities weather records go back to the early 1870s.

By contrast, last year the metro had already seen 14 90-degree days by July 12 and the summer produced 34 days in which the temperature exceeded 90, the Climatology Office said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are ready to deal with road buckles, should they occur, said spokeswoman Anne Meyer. With temperatures in the 90s, "they do happen," she said.

Motorists who encounter one can report them by calling 911.