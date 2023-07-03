The heat is on in the metro area and across the southern half of Minnesota and western Wisconsin where keeping cool may be the challenge of the day Monday on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures were poised to soar into the mid-90s in the Twin Cities, and that combined with high humidity led the National Weather Service to issue its first heat advisory of the season.

The advisory in effect from 1 to 7 p.m. covered the seven-county metro area along with Sherburne, Isanti, Chicago and Wright counties where sultry conditions will make it feel like 95 degrees or warmer for a minimum of three hours, the criteria for issuing such advisories, said Ryan Dunleavy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen.

"It's great lake weather," said Pete Boulay with the Minnesota Climatology Office.

But for those who don't like it hot, Monday was a day to stay indoors at air-conditioned homes, malls, movie theaters and libraries, hit pools or any place to escape the heat

"Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun," the National Weather Service said. "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening."

The period around Independence Day has a long history of serving up extreme heat, with oppressive conditions like Monday's occurring on or around the holiday about every four to five years, the Climatology Office said.

In 2012, one of the steamiest July 4ths on record, the mercury topped out at 101 degrees with the dewpoint — the amount of moisture in the air — above 70 degrees. Temperatures topped 90 degrees six days in a row — including 100 degrees twice — during the holiday week, state weather data shows.

The Twin Cities has had 12 days this year with temperature at or above 90, including Monday, Dunleavy said. The metro area typically sees 12 to 14 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees for the season, Boulay said.

Monday's heat will be short-lived as a cold front begins advancing across Minnesota. That will drop the high temperatures into the high 70s by Wednesday, but could bring some ill-timed rain, too.

The Twin Cities has not had fireworks on the 4th washed out since 1995, Boulay said. But after the second-driest June on record at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the official weather reporting station for the Twin Cities, the streak is in jeopardy.

Last month, the airport picked up only .93 inches of rain, ranking only behind the .22 inches recorded in 1988 and just ahead of the .94 that fell in 1912. Those are the only three times less than an inch of rain fell in the Twin Cities during June since weather records have been kept.

On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. and could up to an inch of rain. There also is a slight risk for severe weather during the afternoon, Dunleavy said.

"Keep an eye on forecast," he said.

Another dry period is on tap for the rest of the week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s Wednesday through Sunday, the Weather Service said.