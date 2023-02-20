Heads up, downtown Minneapolis. Those helicopters hovering and police cars all around are nothing to be concerned about — they were there to help a utility project.

The U.S. Bank Plaza, at 200 S. 6th St., was replacing its rooftop cooling units Sunday and will continue the work next Sunday, too.

Memos went out to residents and workers warning about the noise and activity, but there was still plenty of confusion Sunday.

The police presence was to maintain safety corridors while the equipment and helicopters were being moved overhead, just in case something were to fall to the ground, said Garrett Parten, spokesman for the Minneapolis Police Department.

Parten said the police were also there to answer questions from anyone on the ground who was concerned.

He said the Sunday hours were chosen to create as little disruption as possible.

U.S. Bank Plaza, formerly the Pillsbury Center, is a 1.3 million-square-foot office complex with dual office towers, one 40 stories high and the other 22, with an eight-story glass-enclosed atrium serving as an entrance to the complex, according to the building's website, It is LEED Gold Certified and won an Energy Star, usbankplazampls.com says.