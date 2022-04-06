'A Black Lady Sketch Show'

"Saturday Night Live" has come a long way in representing women of color. But that doesn't mean Robin Thede doesn't deserve her own show. The multitalented comic returns for the third season of a series that only gets better with age. Thede and her small but mighty cast morph into a wide range of characters, including a catfished school teacher and an unflappable Mary Magdalene, in fast-paced, sharp sketches created by a writing team now led by former Minnesotan Tracey Ashley. Together, they show how to make jokes about Black women's hair without triggering an international incident. 10 p.m. Friday, HBO

NEAL JUSTIN

'Genesis: The Last Domino?'

The legendary band skipped Minnesota on its recently wrapped up tour, which will almost certainly be its last. So most local fans will have to settle for this behind-the-scenes documentary that originally aired last fall. The footage is from Genesis' rehearsals for its last hurrah, which gives you a chance to see Phil Collins slowly, but surely get his voice back. Featured numbers include "Mama," "Land of Confusion" and "Throwing It All Away." 10 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

N.J.

'Would I Lie To You?'

This new series may technically be a game show but it's really just an excuse for celebrities to show off their improv-comedy skills, sharing wild anecdotes that either really happened or are pure fiction. It's an amusing exercise. Guests include Tony winner Santino Fontana, a University of Minnesota grad, and Dulce Sloan, who appears April 22 and 23 at Mall of America's House of Comedy. 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, WUCW, Ch.23

N.J.

'Return to Space'

This surprisingly dull documentary investigates public/private partnerships created to fund space exploration and, yes, that means there is way too much of financier Elon Musk in it (cut every inane comment he makes and "Return" would be a tight 90 minutes). Directed by "Free Solo" Oscar winners Jimmy Chin (a Mankato native) and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, the doc is best when it focuses on astronauts and shows their work at the International Space Station. Lands Thursday, Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT