DUBLIN, Ga. — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse.

Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.

Firefighters and company officials evacuated the warehouse, which closed for the day.

A hazardous materials team responded to help firefighters decontaminate. Best Buy also sent a cleanup team.

The condition of a patient taken to a local hospital was unknown.

Best Buy Co., based in Minneapolis, said it's investigating the cause.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees," the company said in a statement.