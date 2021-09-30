Though the pivotal game in deciding the Big Ten's West Division champion could come Oct. 30 when Iowa visits Wisconsin, both the Hawkeyes and Badgers have intriguing tests against East Division opponents this weekend that might have lasting impacts come November.

On Friday (7 p.m., FS1), fifth-ranked Iowa visits Maryland in a matchup of teams with 4-0 overall records and 1-0 marks in the Big Ten. A day later, Wisconsin (1-2, 0-1) is host to Michigan (4-0, 1-0) in an 11 a.m. game on FOX.

For the Hawkeyes, beating the Terrapins in College Park is the first leg of a challenging two-game stretch that includes a visit from No. 4 Penn State next week. For the Badgers, the game against the Wolverines offers a chance to claw their way back.

In a seldom-played series, Iowa is making only its second trip to Maryland, having lost 38-31 to the Terps in 2014. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz sees a challenge in preparing for an unfamiliar venue – dubbed "The Shell'' by Maryland coach Mike Locksley.

"They're not new to the Big Ten, per se, but they're new to us because we've only been there once,'' Ferentz said. "It's different. It really is different.''

Also different at Maryland: a team with a winning record. In their eighth season in the Big Ten, the Terps have had only one season above .500, 7-6 in 2014. Locksley, however, is producing results in his third year in charge after serving as Alabama's offensive coordinator. Maryland ranks second in the Big Ten in total offense (519.3 yards per game), third in scoring offense (37.3 points per game) and first in passing offense (353.3).

Leading that offense is junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who averages 335 passing yards and has 10 touchdown passes with one interception. His top targets is Dontay Demus Jr., who leads the conference with 446 yards on 24 catches.

"The recipe for winning for us is generating explosive plays and limiting turnovers,'' said Locksley, whose team is averaging 6.8 yards per play.

Iowa counters with the conference's stingiest scoring defense, allowing 11 points per game. The Hawkeyes were at their best in a 34-6 season-opening win over preseason No. 14 Indiana and a 27-17 triumph at No. 9 Iowa State.

Two weeks ago, Ferentz mentioned the possibility that the Hawkeyes sometime would need to score in the 40s to win. Friday might be that day.

"We never know when it's going to come, and I hope it never comes because I hate those games,'' he said. "But it's part of football, too. We'll just play it by ear. We'll figure it out.''

Wisconsin is coming off a 41-13 loss to Notre Dame in Chicago in which the Badgers took a 13-10 lead 46 seconds into the fourth quarter, only to see the Fighting Irish score the final 31 points.

"It's good to be able to move on and get going on this game week,'' Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said.

Chryst's task this week is to get his team's passing game going. Quarterback Graham Mertz threw four interceptions against Notre Dame, giving him six picks this season and only one touchdown pass.

"I like this team and I like their intentions,'' Chryst said. "We've got enough talent to be a good team. Right now, we're doing things as a team that makes it harder to win.''

Michigan will try to end a five-game losing streak at Camp Randall Stadium. The Wolverines are winning using an old-school style – a strong running game and stout defense. Blake Corum has rushed for 118.8 yards per game with a Big Ten-best seven TD runs. The defense is allowing 11.8 points per game.

Coach Jim Harbaugh relishes the opportunity.

"See how far this football team's come. See if we can win on the road,'' he said. "Meet that challenge. It'll be a big task — no question about it."