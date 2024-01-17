Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Hastings City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night asking President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and to send humanitarian aid to the region.

Tom Bullington, a member of the Hastings Progressives group that brought the symbolic resolution forward. Other elected bodies in U.S. cities have made various statements about the Israel-Hamas war in recent weeks.

"I felt like I had to do something and the closest connection I have to my officials is my City Council," Bullington said. "I had to make a statement that this is not ok … and the city of Hastings demands a ceasefire."

He said he was "pleasantly surprised and encouraged" that the council agreed to take up the matter and ultimately approved the resolution.

"Our resolution didn't take sides but clearly I feel that Israel has taken a disproportionate response," he said.

The resolution has also garnered just over 100 signatures via an online petition.

Minneapolis discussed taking a formal position on the conflict last week but ultimately decided against it.

Five Minneapolis council members had proposed amending the agenda to tackle the issue. But the council ultimately agreed try to hash out a statement over the next two weeks and potentially vote on it later this month.

In Hastings, Council Member Jen Fox moved to approve the resolution.

"We have voices and it's incredibly important for us to stand up for what is right," Fox said at the meeting.

Council Member Angie Haus said the resolution showed that residents care — and not just about local community members.

"It's really important for us to stop genocide when we see it and call it as it is," she said.