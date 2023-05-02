Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (17-12, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (8-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (5-0, 2.81 ERA, .81 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-3, 7.01 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -166, White Sox +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins after Adam Haseley's four-hit game on Sunday.

Chicago has a 4-9 record in home games and an 8-21 record overall. The White Sox are 8-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota has gone 7-6 in road games and 17-12 overall. The Twins have an 8-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .281 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has five doubles. Eloy Jimenez is 10-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Joey Gallo leads the Twins with seven home runs while slugging .691. Jorge Polanco is 13-for-39 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .205 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 39 runs

Twins: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (elbow), Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Tyler Mahle: day-to-day (elbow), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

