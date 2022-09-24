PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Charlie Dean threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and Harvard survived a late comeback to hold off Brown, 35-28 Saturday for its second win to start the season.

The Crimson (2-0) led by four touchdowns twice early in the third quarter, but Brown staged a fourth-quarter comeback that got the Bears (1-1) within one score and saw them driving for a tying touchdown in the final seconds.

Dean found Kym Wimberly with a pair of 26-yard touchdown passes to stake Harvard to a 14-0 lead and hit Haven Montefalco from 17-yards out to give the Crimson a 21-0 lead at intermission, then extended the lead to 28-0 with an 81-yard connection with Ledger Hatch 18 seconds into the third quarter.

Jake Wilcox got Brown on the board with a 49-yard strike to Stockton Owen, but Harvard answered 42 seconds later when Aidan Borguet broke loose for a 67-yard run for a score to push the lead back to 28 points.

Allen Smith scored on a seven-yard run to start the fourth quarter and Wilcox hit Wes Rockett on a 16-yard touchdown and Allan Houston III with a 25-yard stroke with 5:36 to play.

Brown's defense stopped Harvard on downs at midfield in the final minutes and Wilcox had two shots at the end zone in the closing seconds, but could not connect.

Dean finished 20-of-29 passing for 282 yards. Wimberly pulled in eight passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns while Aidan Borguet finished with 16 carries and 131 yards for Harvard.

Wilcox was 31-of-55 passing for 284 yard and three scores for Brown.

