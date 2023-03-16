ST. LOUIS — Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist as the surging Minnesota Wild beat St. Louis 8-5 Wednesday night in a game in which Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was ejected for throwing a punch.

Binnington was whistled for a match penalty at 12:25 of the second period. After giving up a goal — the Wild's fifth — to Hartman, Binnington left the crease and went after Hartman, swinging his blocker glove at the forward's face. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated by officials and Binnington was sent off the ice.

The Wild completed a four-game trip with the win and are the NHL's hottest team, going 11-0-3 since Feb. 15. The 14-game point streak is a franchise record.

The Blues are 3-8-2 over their last 13 games. St. Louis has had plenty of success against Minnesota, going 10-1-1 in its previous 12 regular-season games against the Wild, and taking a first-round playoff series last season 4-2.

Fleury recorded 31 saves and hiked his record to 6-0-0 in his last six starts. He improved to 11-12-2 lifetime against the Blues. The only other teams he has a losing career record against are New Jersey (24-25-5) and Minnesota (7-15-0).

Joel Eriksson Ek added a goal and two assists for the Wild. John Klingberg, Oskar Sundqvist, Mason Shaw, Hartman and Alex Goligoski scored for Minnesota in the second period. Three of the goals came in a span of 1:58. Ryan Reaves scored in the third.

Pavel Buchnevich had his second career hat trick and Jakub Vrana added two goals for St. Louis, which held a 3-1 lead after the first period.

Buchnevich has scored at least one point in 10 straight games, dating back to Feb. 23. In that stretch, he's recorded 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists). It's his second 10-game point streak as a member of the Blues. BERUBE REACHES MILESTONE

Blues coach Craig Berube coached his 500th NHL regular-season game Wednesday. He became the sixth person to have played in 1,000 NHL games and been a head coach in 500. He played in 1,054 games for the Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames, and Washington Capitals. He joins Larry Robinson (1,384 games played/501 coached), Red Kelly (1,316/742), Blues assistant coach Craig MacTavish (1,093/661), Bob Pulford (1,079/822) and Randy Carlyle (1,055/924).

ICE CHIPS

Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair was at the game and fired up the crowd before the puck dropped. He fist-bumped the Blues as they took to the ice. The crowd, who were given Flair bobbleheads, showered the champion with his signature ''Woooo'' chant. … Sundqvist, a member of the 2019 Stanley Cup champions, played his former team for the first time. The Blues moved Sundqvist and Jake Walmanto the Red Wings last season and the Wild recently obtained Sundquist at the trade deadline.

INJURIES

Wild: LW Kirill Kaprizov (lower-body injury) missed his third consecutive game and is out for three to four weeks … LW Marcus Foligno (lower body injury) is day to day. … D Jake Middleton (non-COVID illness) was a late scratch and is day to day.

UP NEXT Wild: Host Boston on Saturday.

Blues: At Washington on Friday.

