FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A winter storm warning was in effect through Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, with the National Weather Service forecasting bitter cold conditions.

Stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona were closed Wednesday, along with all schools in the Flagstaff Unified district, after about a foot (30 centimeters) of snow fell overnight.

The weather service said cold daytime temperatures with frigid overnight wind chills dropping into the teens below zero were expected through Friday in all of northern and eastern Arizona.

In New Mexico, rain, blowing snow, potentially damaging winds and drastically colder temperatures were expected Wednesday.

Meteorologists said near blizzard conditions were possible across the northeast portion of the state before the storm system exited.

For Nevada, the Weather Service in Reno warned of ''downright dangerous (conditions) in exposed areas of the high Sierra'' on Wednesday with wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees Fahrenheit (-29 to -34 Celsius).