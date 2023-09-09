Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns in the first half, two of them to All-American Marvin Harrison Jr., and No. 5 Ohio State blew past Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday.

McCord, starting for the Buckeyes in his third year in the program, was 14 for 20 for 258 yards and also threw a scoring pass to Emeka Egbuka, a solid bounce-back against a lesser opponent after a shaky opener at Indiana last week.

TreVeyon Henderson rushed for a pair of scores.

Harrison was looking for a big day after only two catches for 18 yards and zero touchdowns in a lackluster offensive effort for the Buckeyes in the Week 1 win. He finished with seven catches for 160 yards — all in the first half.

McCord won the starting quarterback job over Devin Brown the week before the opener. Brown got the first significant playing time of his career, completing 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards.

Ohio State led 28-7 at the half. Youngstown State ate up half the third quarter with an 11-play drive, but that effort was wasted when Ohio State's Denzel Burke intercepted backup quarterback Beau Brungard's pass in the end zone.

Starter Mitch Davidson and Brungard combined for 135 yards passing. Tyshon King managed 66 yards on the ground for the Penguins.

The Buckeyes scored once in three second-half possessions when Henderson ran for a 30-yard TD late in the third quarter.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ohio State didn't hurt itself in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State: Hosts Robert Morris (Northeast Conference) next Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State: Gets what should be a more challenging tune-up game Saturday at home against Western Kentucky ahead of a critical matchup at No. 10 Notre Dame on Sept. 23.

