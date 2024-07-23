MILWAUKEE — Harris frames race with Trump in her first rally as 2024 presidential candidate as choice between 'freedom' and 'chaos.'
Most Read
-
HealthPartners leaving UnitedHealthcare's Medicare Advantage network
-
Chaos spreads beyond MSP Airport as Delta scrubs hundreds of flights for a fifth straight day
-
Hamline settles with instructor who showed images of Prophet Muhammad
-
Is Kamala Harris vetting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for vice president? He's not saying.
-
Trump, Vance will make first joint Minnesota appearance Saturday night in St. Cloud