A state of emergency is in effect in St. Paul where the river is expected to rise another foot before cresting on Saturday, prompting the closure of several roads, trails and parks, including most of Harriet Island.

With water filling the pavilion at the popular downtown park, the city has canceled 11 events at the shelter, including graduation parties, family picnics and one company picnic through July 7, said spokeswoman Clare Cloyd.

Surprisingly, no weddings were scheduled this weekend or next, she said.

Picnic permits for the Crosby Farm Regional Park picnic shelter have also been canceled, Cloyd said.

Meanwhile, high water on the Minnesota River has forced Valleyfair to shut down three rides, shorten park hours and cancel July 4 fireworks.

The amusement park will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily until waters recede and its waterpark, Soak City, will be open only 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, Valleyfair said Friday in an email.

The Mississippi River was expected to reach 20.8 feet in the downtown St. Paul area before water levels drop, the National Weather Service said. If that mark is reached, it would be the seventh-highest crest of all time. Flooding begins when the river reaches 14 feet.

With damage expected, the St. Paul City Council on Wednesday passed a resolution declaring the emergency, allowing the city to seek county, state and federal resources.

Earlier this week, Stillwater said it was scrubbing July 4 fireworks due to high water on the St. Croix River, but would try to reschedule them later in the summer.

Though flood waters are beginning to drop slightly in some parts of the state, flood warnings remain in effect along several rivers, including the Crow River in Wright County, the Minnesota River from New Ulm through Mankato and to Savage in the south metro, the Mississippi River from St. Paul to Hastings to Red Wing, and the St. Croix River near Stillwater. The Cannon River in the Northfield area also remained above flood stage, the National Weather Service said.

In a piece of good news, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was able to reopen Hwy. 169 north of Le Sueur on Thursday after crews pumped water from the highway and installed a "worm dike" to keep the water back. But the highway remained closed Friday morning south of Le Sueur to St. Peter, the agency said.

Other routes, including Hwy. 99 east of St. Peter and Hwy. 22 from Kasota to Mankato remained closed.