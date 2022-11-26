Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LAIE, Hawaii — Mason Harrell scored 18 points as Texas State beat Southern Utah 78-65 on Friday night at the North Shore Classic.

Harrell shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Bobcats (4-2). Brandon Davis scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Davion Sykes recorded 10 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Thunderbirds (3-3) were led by Tevian Jones, who recorded 26 points. Maizen Fausett added 14 points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah. In addition, Jason Spurgin finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

