NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $40.14 to $90.08.
Pfizer is buying the drug developer for $6.7 billion.
Harley-Davidson Inc., up $1.73 to $38.54.
The motorcycle maker will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up $2.69 to $59.05.
The drug developer raised its quarterly dividend and added $15 billion to its buyback program.
IGM Biosciences Inc., down $20.59 to $29.25.
Investors were disappointed with the biotechnology company's update on a potential cancer treatment.
Capital One Financial Corp., down $4.37 to $146.04.
Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
Carnival Corp., down 94 cents to $18.34.
Cruise lines and travel-related stocks fell over concerns about the newest coronavirus variant's potential impact on the industry.
Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.39 to $248.53.
The drug developer is collaborating with Foghorn Therapeutics for potential cancer treatments.
Baxter International Inc., up $2.34 to $83.20.
The medical technology company completed its buyout of Hillrom.