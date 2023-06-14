CHICAGO — Ian Happ hit a three-run, first-inning drive for his first home run since May 5, Christopher Morel added a three-run homer in the eighth and the Chicago Cubs routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Tuesday night.

Happ had four RBIs and scored three runs for the Cubs, who outhit the Pirates 14-7.

''I thought we swung the bats well,'' manager David Ross said. "Obviously the Morel homer there toward the end was a big exclamation point.

''Up and down the lineup, we had some really hard-hit balls. I though we could have put the game out of reach even a little earlier.''

Jack Suwinski had a pair of solo homers for the Pirates, who have lost four of six after a six-game winning streak. He connected in the first off Jameson Taillon (2-4) and his 425-foot drive to right in the sixth tied the score 3-3, disappearing into the mist and landing on Sheffield Avenue.

Suwinski has four homers in his last four games and a team-high 15. He's hit five home runs in 12 games against the Cubs.

''Just being out there and facing more guys and getting that under my belt makes me feel a little better,'' said Suwinski, a Chicago native in his second major league season. ''When I'm feeling good and able to see the ball and be quiet in the box, just do what I'm trying to do, I'm able to do less and be able to execute a little bit better."

Pittsburgh is 14-23 following a 20-8 start.

In a game that started 1 hour, 10 minutes late because of rain, Matt Mervis broke a 3-all tie in the sixth with an RBI single. It was the first meeting of the season between the NL Central rivals, who play six times in a nine-day span.

Taillon allowed three runs and six hits in six innings — his longest outing this season — for his first win against his original team. He has won two of three starts after going 0-3 with an 8.04 ERA in his first eight outings after signing a $68 million, four-year contract.

''The results are starting to come,'' Taillon said. ''It's still not perfect and where I want to end up, but I feel like we're slowly but surely moving in the right direction.''

Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz (1-3) yielded four runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings

Happ's fifth homer ended a 33-game drought. The Pittsburgh native picked up a fourth RBI when he was hit by Yohan Ramirez's pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh.

Happ exited in the top of the eighth with a sore calf. Morel replaced him.

Dansby Swanson had two hits, including an RBI infield single in a four-run seventh. Pinch-hitter Yan Gomes singled in two runs in the rally and Morel hit his 11th homer.

NIGHT OFF

Andrew McCutchen got the night off after becoming the 291st player and fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits on Sunday.

BUCS ACADEMY GRAD

Pittsburgh recalled RHP Osvaldo Bido from Triple-A Indianapolis and added him to its taxi squad. Manager Derek Shelton said he expects the 27-year-old Bido, a product of the Pirates Baseball Academy in the Dominican Republic, to make his major league debut during Pittsburgh's six-game trip.

CUBS MOVES

Chicago selected the contract of LHP Anthony Kay from Iowa, recalled INF Miles Mastrobuoni and optioned RHP Jeremiah Estrada to the Triple-A farm club.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: INF/OF Cody Bellinger (bruised left knee) went 0 for 3 with a strikeout in his first rehab appearance at first base for Iowa. … OF Seiya Suzuki went 1 for 4 with a walk for Chicago after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. … LHP Brandon Hughes (left knee inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday. … LHP Justin Steele (left forearm strain) threw a bullpen session. … RHP Nick Burdi out since May 21, (appendectomy) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT: Cubs LHP Drew Smyly (5-4, 3.27) takes the mound Wednesday against the Pirates.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports