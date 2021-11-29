HAMILTON, N.Y. — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated Colgate 70-59 on Monday night.

Hammond hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Purple Eagles (3-3). He added nine rebounds and six assists. Jordan Cintron had 18 points, while Greg Kuakumensah scored 10.

Jeff Woodward had 12 points for the Raiders (3-4). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Records had eight rebounds.

Nelly Cummings, Colgate's leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored five on 1-of-11 shooting. Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Raiders, had five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

___

___

