BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Jairus Hamilton had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Western Kentucky got past UT Martin 81-66 on Saturday.

Camron Justice had 17 points and Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight added 16 apiece for Western Kentucky.

Darius Simmons had 21 points for the Skyhawks (3-4). David Didenko added 15 points. KJ Simon had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

