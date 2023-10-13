GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Hamas press office says 70 people, mostly women and children, killed in Israeli airstrike on convoys fleeing Gaza City.
Most Read
-
Twin Cities area office vacancies rising even as employees return to in-person work
-
Would Twins still be playing if so many calls hadn't gone against them?
-
As Phillips considers a presidential run, DFL eyes turn to his House seat
-
Hydrogen hub in Minnesota and North Dakota wins nearly $1 billion in federal money
-
Before you take off, here's a guide to the new food at MSP Airport