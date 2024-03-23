SAN FRANCISCO — Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and had 11 assists, Pascal Siakam added 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Golden State Warriors 123-111 on Friday night.

Indiana pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Golden State 36-21 after trailing by double-digits in the first half. Haliburton, coming off a recent shooting slump, now has at least 20 points in back-to-back games. He keyed the Pacers' run with 11 points in the third quarter.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 25 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 6 of 18 from 3-point range. Chris Paul was ejected in the final seconds, picking up two quick technical fouls.

The Pacers entered knowing they at least clinched a spot in the play-in tournament with the Brooklyn Nets losing Thursday, but they were only a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat in the sixth spot as they look to avoid the play-in entirely.

Indiana improved to 5-0 at Chase Center, remaining the only unbeaten team against the Warriors since they moved to San Francisco. The Pacers improved to 33-13 when six or more players score in double figures.

The Warriors came into Friday in the final spot in the play-in tournament, trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by a half-game.

Golden State had a 12-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Indiana closed the half on a 18-7 run. A 33-foot 3-pointer by Haliburton at the buzzer cut the Warriors' lead to 67-66 at halftime.

Back-to-back turnovers by Golden State that led to layups by Siakam and Andrew Nembhard gave the Pacers their first double-digit lead with under five minutes to play in the third quarter.

