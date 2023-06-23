Newsweek reports that — get this — several conservative commentators are claiming President Joe Biden held back news that the Titan submersible had imploded in order to draw the public's attention away from his son Hunter's legal woes!

This was after the conservative wags were pushing the Biden-Ukraine conspiracy theory, the Biden-cleverly-stole-the-election conspiracy theory, and the theory that the indictment of former President Donald Trump was timed to distract from Joe and Hunter Biden's legal woes.

Make up your minds, conservative commentators. Either President Biden is an enfeebled, mentally decayed dotard, or he's a shrewd and brilliant mastermind capable of deftly pulling the levers of power behind the scenes to cunningly achieve his objectives.

Good humor, man

Even if President Biden is too old to run for a second term, he hasn't lost his sense of humor:

Say what?

Biden ended a recent speech on guns with the words "God save the queen, man." Media reports detailed how the president's staff and supporters were left scrambling to explain Biden's seemingly random utterance. Looks like someone's already selling T-shirts emblazoned with Joe's quip. Just helping the economy, man.

Why can't we be friends?

Let's face it, in a nation of 331 million people, it's sad that we may get stuck (again) with choosing between a pair past-their-expiration-date politicians to lead us as we race into our artificial-intelligence-dominated future. But at least, thanks to AI, we can laugh about our predicament: