Not again?

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. And condemned is the proper word to describe what's shaping up to be a repeat of the punishing 2024 presidential election with voters possibly sentenced to endure a repeat performance of Democratic President Joe Biden vs. Republican Donald Trump.

Our nation has yet to recover from its collective PTSD from the last time Biden and Trump squared off and already we're being threatened with seconds. As president, Biden is all but certain to be the Democratic nominee in 2024 and presidential polls show Trump leading a growing field of Republican candidates.

A recent NBC poll revealed that most voters don't want a Biden vs. Trump 2.0, which would be reassuring if voters ever got what they wanted when it comes to politics.

Unless you're a political cartoonist, or a late-night comedian you have to be looking toward the future with dread.

How could you forget?

Those of you cheering for a Trump vs. Biden sequel might want to check out these classic cartoons from the 2020 election and remember just how awful the original was.

Repeat Tweet