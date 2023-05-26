Like folks in every other profession, we cartoonists are wondering how artificial intelligence will impact our jobs. I've read the dire warnings about how AI might one day take the jobs of everyone from accountants to lawyers, doing the same work for zero pay, no benefits and no need for employers to dream up silly workplace motivational gimmicks and awkward team-building exercises.

So I decided to go straight to ChatGTP AI and question it about how it will impact the jobs of cartoonists:

Q: I'll get straight to the point, pal, I'm a cartoonist, are you coming for my job?

A: As an AI language model, I don't have intentions or ambitions to take anyone's job, including that of a cartoonist. While AI technology has advanced in various creative fields, such as generating artwork or assisting with certain tasks, it is important to recognize that human creativity and artistic expression are highly valued and irreplaceable.

AI can be a powerful tool to assist artists, providing new possibilities and enhancing creative workflows. It can be used to generate ideas, assist with repetitive tasks, or even inspire new artistic directions. Ultimately, it is up to the artist to decide how to incorporate technology into their creative process.

So, rest assured that I'm here to provide assistance and support, not to replace you as a cartoonist. If there's anything specific you'd like help with or any questions you have about your work, feel free to let me know.

Q: Maybe I've seen too many science fiction movies about technology running amok, but why should I believe you when you say you're not trying to drive cartoonists into unemployment?

A: I completely understand your concerns, and it's natural to have apprehensions about the impact of AI on various industries, including creative fields like cartooning. While it's true that AI has advanced in generating artwork and assisting with certain tasks, it's important to remember that AI is a tool created by humans and its purpose is to assist, not replace, human creativity.

AI technology, like the one I am based on, is designed to augment human capabilities and provide support in various tasks. In the case of cartooning, AI can help with generating ideas, providing inspiration, or automating repetitive tasks, but it cannot replicate the unique perspective, imagination, and artistic vision that human cartoonists bring to their work.

Art is a deeply human form of expression that encompasses emotions, cultural context, and personal experiences. It requires creativity, storytelling, and an understanding of the human condition, which are inherently human qualities. While AI can be a useful tool, it lacks the ability to replicate these qualities.

Q: Please come up with the funniest idea for a political cartoon about artificial intelligence

A: Panel 1:

The cartoon depicts a bustling political rally with a podium at the front, where a human politician is speaking to a crowd. The politician has a worried expression, pointing towards a massive robot standing next to them. The robot is labeled "AI Candidate 3000" and is wearing a campaign button.

Caption: "The Future of Politics!"

Panel 2:

In this panel, the cartoon focuses on a group of confused human voters in the crowd. They are scratching their heads and looking bewildered as they examine their ballots. The ballots have options such as "AI Candidate 3000" and "Human Politician." One person is holding a magnifying glass, trying to figure out which option to choose.

Caption: "Reading the Fine Print..."

Panel 3:

The final panel shows the aftermath of the election, with a newspaper headline that reads, "AI Candidate 3000 Wins by a Landslide!" However, instead of a typical celebration, we see the victorious robot scratching its head in confusion. Next to it, a stack of papers is labeled "How to Run a Country for Dummies."

Caption: "Oops... Maybe We Skipped a Few Chapters!"

Thanks, AI, I'll sleep just fine tonight. How I'll sleep a year from now is yet to be determined.

That's right, the humans are smarter … for now

The art world is furious about AI-generated artwork that is created by drawing on the published works of actual human artists. AI has some shortcomings when it comes to generating art, especially when it comes to rendering hands. Some interesting thoughts on artificial-intelligence-generated art vs. human-intelligence-generated art, compliments of Twitter:

But then again, even human-generated art has its critics:

Final thought:

"[Artificial Intelligence] will be the 'Twilight Zone' [episode] 'To Serve Man.' It'll turn out to be a cookbook, and we're on the menu."

— Director Steven Spielberg, as told to late-night comedian Stephen Colbert