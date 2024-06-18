WASHINGTON — Half a million immigrants could eventually get US citizenship under new plan from Biden.
Most Read
-
Flood watch issued for much of Minnesota as heavy rain expected
-
They paid for dental implants that were never completed. Then their Woodbury dentist closed his doors.
-
Once 'credibly accused' Duluth priest wins fight to return to church, retires weeks later
-
Searchers struggle to remove vehicle submerged in Minnesota River in Bloomington
-
A CEO's post praising older workers goes viral