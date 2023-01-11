Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Park Center's Maya Woods, Mahtomedi's Abbey Bush and St. Michael-Albertville's Jackie Bergeron were all-around champions Saturday in two gymnastics events.

Bergeron won the all-around competition at the 16-team MGJA Invite at Farmington High School, posting a score of 38.150. Owatonna won the MGJA Invite team title with a score of 142.550, and Anoka finished second at 142.250.

Bush won Division 1 of the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Officials Association Classic at Park Center with a total of 36.425 points, and Woods won Division 2 with a score of 35.725. Woods won all four of the individual competitions, the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Each of the champions led her team to a championship in the 16-team divisions. Mahtomedi won Division 1 with a score of 135.85, and Lakeville South was second at 135.5. Park Center won Division 2 with 123.85 points, ahead of second-place St. Louis Park's 122.625.

GYMNASTICS STATE RANKINGS

By the Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association (released Jan. 11)

Includes three-meet scoring average

CLASS 2A

1. New Prague, 143.325; 2. Owatonna, 141.842; 3. Hopkins, 141.333; 4. St Cloud Tech, 141.183; 5. East Ridge, 141.150; 6. Lakeville South, 140.883; 7. Anoka, 140.333; 8. Minnetonka, 139.808; 9. Wayzata, 138.308; 10. Cambridge-Isanti, 137.608.

11. Monticello, 137.383; 12. Prior Lake, 136.167; 13. Buffalo, 134.658; 14. Park, 134.383; 15. Forest Lake, 134.283; 16. Rogers, 134.175; 17. Brainerd, 133.717; 18. Farmington, 133.692; 19. Mankato East, 131.442; 20. Sartell, 130.858.

CLASS 1A

1. Big Lake, 142.875; 2. Mankato West, 141.517; 3. Worthington, 140.700; 4. Detroit Lakes, 140.375; 5. Melrose, 138.633; 6. Becker, 137.125; 7. New London-Spicer, 136.558; 8. Byron, 136.017; 9. Winona/Cotter, 135.350; 10. Mahtomedi, 134.917.

11. St Peter, 134.633; 12. Benson/KMS, 134.517; 13. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, 134.150; 14. Willmar, 133.667; 15. Perham, 133.583; 16. Jackson County, 131.683; 17. Simley, 131.592; 18. Chisago Lakes, 131.558; 19. Austin, 131.442; 20. New Ulm Public/NUACS/MVL, 130.408.