'Gutsy'

Hillary Clinton's loud guffaw is prominent in this new docuseries, but so is a self-deprecating sense of humor. The eight episodes celebrate women — both famous and not so famous — who have dared to go against the grain. But it's also a chance for the former presidential candidate to let down her hair, painting with Megan Thee Stallion and tangoing with Goldie Hawn. She's even willing to show that she's a worse bowler than Barack Obama. The series also gives viewers to see the tight bond between Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea, who co-hosts. Critics and comics will have new reasons to poke at the pair. I doubt the Clintons will care. Apple Plus TV

'Cobra Kai'

This unlikely hit keeps kicking, in large part because it keeps finding ways to drop the characters into bizarre battles. In the first half of Season 5, the never-aging kids engage in a chili-eating contest and a waterslide race while the adults bust up a furniture store. As long as the writers can continue to come up with kooky contests, this series will have plenty of fight. Netflix

'Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory'

Nature lovers will dig this new series in which the acclaimed National Geographic photographer takes you behind the scenes of assignments shooting everything from eagles to dolphins. Shutterbugs will also be delighted by all the high-tech gadgets that could have been swiped from a James Bond movie. Gregory handles both the animals and gizmos with equal enthusiasm. Disney Plus

'American Gigolo'

Jon Bernthal ("The Walking Dead") sure looks a lot like Richard Gere, especially when he winces from the pain of being too darned handsome. But this TV series is quite different from the 1980 movie. This time out, our Romeo-for-hire is coming out of a 15-year prison stint for a crime he didn't commit. Rosie O'Donnell is quite effective as the detective hoping to get to the truth. The drama doesn't completely ignore its roots: Blondie's "Call Me" remains the theme song. 8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'The Come Up'

Fernando Casablancas, son of Elite Model Management founder John Casablancas, is one of six New Yorkers featured in this more Bohemian version of "The Real World." Some of the cast members show a willingness to do some real work but it's telling that a good portion of the interviews are done from beds. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform