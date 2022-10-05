A gunshot victim was found earlier this week in a north Minneapolis alley, officials said Wednesday.

A report of gunfire Monday afternoon sent officers to the 2600 block of N. Fremont Avenue, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds in the alley, police said.

He was taken to HCMC and died there, said officer Garrett Parten, a Police Department spokesman. Officials have yet to release the man's identity.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 70 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 80 in the city at this time last year through Oct. 5.