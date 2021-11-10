Authorities in Woodbury are warning people to be "keenly aware of their surroundings" following a carjacking and several armed robberies that took place in a 45-minute period Monday night.

The first call came in about 8:15 p.m. after suspects armed with guns carjacked a blue Jaguar in the parking lot of a Target store in the Woodbury Village shopping area on the 7200 block of Valley Creek Road, the department said.

By 9 p.m., police had also responded to a call about stolen Honda Accord taken from the area of 2030 Eagle Creek Lane while the owner was inside a store. Law enforcement also were called to an armed robbery outside a nearby Chick-fil-A where suspects made off with a woman's purse and phone, and an attempted armed robbery at a Hy-Vee store in Oakdale.

Woodbury police in concert with Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, and Minneapolis Police Department did recover the Jaguar later Monday. The Honda has not been found.

No arrests have been made.

"We ask that people be keenly aware of their surroundings," a crime alert posted on the Woodbury Police Department's Facebook page.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768