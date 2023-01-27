Federal officials in the Twin Cities alerted gun shop owners to "remain vigilant" ahead of Friday night's anticipated release of police video from Memphis showing officers fatally beating a young man three weeks ago.

The five officers involved in the beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man, were charged with murder Thursday in connection with the country's latest instance of police brutality targeting mostly people of color. All of the officers, who have since been fired, are Black.

Nichols died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, who said her family is "grief-stricken," warned supporters of the "horrific" nature of the police video but pleaded for peaceful protests.

Ashlee Sherril, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms in St. Paul, confirmed that the field division sent an alert to metro area firearms retailers Friday morning in light of the rioting and looting that erupted in the Twin Cities after a bystander's video of George Floyd's death in May 2020 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer was viewed by millions around the world.

"Given the experience we've had and what's going on in Memphis, out of abundance of caution we wanted to make sure our licensees could protect firearms and their acquisition and disposition records," Sherril said.

Pawnshops and other retail outlets were among the many buildings that were looted and damaged in the wake of Floyd's death, but there were no reports of gun shops or other licensed firearms sellers in the Twin Cities specifically being targeted by looters.

