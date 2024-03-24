ABUJA, Nigeria — Gunmen in northwest Nigerian free nearly 300 schoolchildren after over two weeks in captivity, officials say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the children were held for three weeks.
