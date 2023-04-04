A man has been arrested six months after he allegedly killed a Rochester man outside an after-hours party near Loring Park in Minneapolis.

Mayan D. Mayan, of Minneapolis, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting of Birahim B. Gildersleve, 28, outside the Fade Barber Lounge.

Mayan was charged on Feb. 8 under seal as law enforcement sought to arrest him. He was apprehended and jailed on March 29 in lieu of $1 million bail, and the complaint was unsealed the next day. Mayan is due in court on Thursday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

In late February, a man was charged with being Mayan's getaway driver. Jal D. Wal, 25, of Apple Valley, was charged with being an accomplice. He remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to the complaint against Mayan, which was unsealed following his arrest by Minneapolis police:

Police were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the intersection of Harmon Place and Maple Street, where they saw Gildersleve with gunshot wounds to right leg and chest. Emergency responders took him to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead 40 minutes later.

About two hours before the shooting, four people walked from Wal's SUV to the front of the barbershop and then back to the vehicle shortly after 5:10 a.m.

Recordings from a license plate reader and video surveillance revealed that shortly before the shooting Mayan got out of an SUV owned by Wal and walked to where Gildersleve was standing, and a flash from a gun's muzzle followed. The shooter ran back to the SUV, and Wal drove off.

Law enforcement located the SUV parked outside Wal's home and seized the vehicle. Mayan's fingerprints were lifted from the passenger door.

The criminal complaints filed against both men do not address a motive for the shooting, Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said in a statement several weeks ago that the killing followed "a verbal altercation."