Seven people were wounded, including two left in critical condition, in shootings in three Minneapolis locations within 40 minutes Thursday night, police said Friday.

No one has been arrested. According to police:

The first shooting occurred about 9:05 p.m. in the 1800 block of N. Lowry Avenue, where a man was found lying wounded on the ground. Emergency responders took him to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he was in critical condition Friday evening.

About 20 minutes later, another man was shot near S. 3rd Avenue and E. Franklin Avenue. He was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with noncritical wounds.

About 9:45 p.m., about a half-mile east of the second shooting, five men were shot in the 800 block of E. Franklin. Two were taken to HCMC, including one in critical condition Friday. The others suffered noncritical wounds.

