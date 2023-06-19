Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

JERUSALEM — Israeli troops killed 3 Palestinians, including a minor, and wounded at least 29 others during a massive gunbattle with militants in the streets of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The fighting was the latest in more than a year of near-daily violence that has wracked the West Bank.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified Khaled Asasa, 21, Qassam Abu Sariya, 29, and 15-year-old Ahmed Saqr among the killed and said at least four other were seriously wounded in the shootout.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident. Israeli media reported that multiple Israeli troops were wounded in the fighting.

Unconfirmed amateur video footage from Jenin appeared to show an Israeli military helicopter launching a rocket during the ongoing army operation.

Israel and the Palestinians have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the West Bank, where some 120 Palestinians have been killed this year. The city of Jenin has been a hotbed of Palestinian militancy.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the West Bank in response to a spasm of Palestinian violence early last year. Palestinian attacks against Israelis have surged during that time.

Israel says most of the dead were militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 20 people this year.